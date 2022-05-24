“Cowboy Up” Helps Kids Build Great Character

Cowboys & Kids, a program that uses the cowboy philosophy to encourage children to build character and make positive choices in life, will be in Crook County area schools on May 25, 26 and 27.

Sponsored by the Crooked River Roundup Foundation, the assembly will use the American Cowboy and Western themes to draw students’ attention. Sharing the traits of cowboys — strong character and positive attitudes — will guide children to make the right choices in life.

1,500 Crook County elementary-age students will see the “Cowboy Up” presentation at Barnes Butte Elementary, Crooked River Elementary, Powell Butte Community Charter School and Steins Pillar Elementary. The program covers character traits, western heritage and the cowboy lifestyle by using posters and interactive exhibits.

The Cowboys & Kids REACH Program will be led by Janet Lemmons, of Castro Valley, California. She is the owner of Rowell’s Saddlery and Western Wear, and community and family are very important to her. Established in 1942, the store was honored to be named the 2017 Historic Business from the Hayward Area Historical Society; recognizing a currently operating business whose longevity has contributed to maintaining the community’s historic character.

California 20th Assembly District Women’s Hall of Fame, 2016 Business Honoree

Lemmons has chaired the School Site Council for two years, working with elementary school staff developing, reviewing and evaluating school improvement programs and school budgets.

She also served seven years as District Representative to the California High School Rodeo State Board, implementing rules, and was an adult advisor to student activities.

Through the local Rotary Club, she has received the Paul Harris Fellow Award for her contributions to the community.

Lemmons is a member of the Rowell Ranch Rodeo’s Board of Directors; she is the chair of the Marketing Committee and works with the animal welfare committee. As a former 4-H leader, she now volunteers her time assisting in the production of the Eden Area Ag Day, sharing agriculture and the western way of life with local schools.

Lemmons’ family has been involved with livestock and rodeos for many years, and they enjoy the western way of life. Her two sons are members of the PRCA and are contesting in Steer Wrestling, while her youngest son competes in the rough stock events of Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc Riding.

Lemmons has been with Cowboys & Kids for over 17 years and enjoys teaching our youth about the sport of rodeo. She finds it especially gratifying when teachers and support staff comment that they also learned something new about rodeo.

A school assembly schedule is included for your convenience. Each assembly lasts approximately 45 min. Please refer to the Cowboys & Kids website reachkids.com for further information.

School Schedule

Wednesday, May 25 : 8:45-11:00am, Powell Butte Community Charter School

Thursday, May 26 : 8-10:15am, Barnes Butte Elementary

1-2pm, Steins Pillar Elementary

Friday, May 27 : 8:30-10:45am, Crooked River Elementary

crookedriverroundup.com