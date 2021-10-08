Cox Internet Package: Ideal for Small and Big Households

Internet is needed at different times of the day. In the morning, it could be used to check important emails and daily planners while at the office it might help in holding Zoom meetings, and scheduling posts for social media. While at night it can let you stream your favorite Netflix originals or take part in the competition with friends on Tekken 7.

With the demand for the internet increasing day by day, searching for the best provider is challenging and mind-blowing. From different pricing plans to download speed and increase in prices to contract policies, every factor must be taken into consideration. The prices and plans vary largely from one location to another, which can make or break you if you incline a specific internet service provider.

When searching for the best internet providers, most of them are available in limited areas. You need to enter a zip code to search for available service providers in your area. Moreover, the prices speed and plans may vary from one location to another.

Cox is also one of the best internet service providers offering pretty decent plans and download speeds. With availability to more than 60 million households across 19 states, including cities like Virginia, Rhodes Island, Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Florida, Nevada, and many more, here’s what is being offered by Cox internet package. Let us get started without waiting further.

Cox Overview

When it comes to affordable internet plans, Cox is the best option to stay under $120 per month with download speeds of 500Mbps and 940Mbps. It is the best option for people working remotely from home, attending classes online, streaming Netflix, and gaming.

When it comes to Cox’s high-speed internet plans, the prices are quite competitive. However, looking down on slower plans, the price may seem a bit too high. For instance, a 25Mbps plan comes for $29.99 per month, which is ideal for a single internet user to socialize, stream, and game without worrying about speed much.

Cox 150Mbps plans are also a treat for binge-watchers, Netflix 4K streamers, and Call of Duty gamers. If you are living in a household with plenty of streamers and gamers, this plan is quite ideal. But there are even better speeds offered by Cox, which can allow you to connect multiple devices, run smart home, and hold Zoom conferences.

From time to time, Cox also rolls out promotional prices for new and existing customers. Make sure to keep checking the promo prices to get the best deal. For the first year, the monthly internet rates remain fixed. Also, you don’t have to worry about losing money as a first-time buyer because Cox also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

After one year, you will face a price surge as is the case mostly with service providers. The prices increase from $15 to $26 per month, which needs to be considered if you are tight on budget.

If you look at data caps, Cox offers limited data caps of up to 1.25Tb on all of its plans. Whether you are an avid streamer or hardcore gamer, a data cap is quite ideal, which may not end up at the end of the month unless you don’t sleep a month while gaming o binge-watching.

For Cox started subscribers, the price hike is expected to go from $29.99 per month to $44.99 per month. If you need any other information regarding price hikes and service charges, feel free to contact Cox Español.

Cox security suite is also provided with all of its plans. Don’t worry you don’t need to pay an extra dime for it. The security suite is powered by McAfee, which can secure up to 5 devices. Whether you are using Android, iPad, iOS, Windows, or macOS, the security suite will give you the security you need when online.

Summing Up

When it comes to Cox internet plans and prices, you cannot say anything bad about it. Cox offers both high-speed plans starting from 25Mbps to 1 gig internet. Whether you are a small household or a big one with multiple streamers, gamers, and downloaders, Cox has your back. Cox internet plan comes with a 1.25Tb data limit, which is ideal for small and big households.