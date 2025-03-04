Cozy Meals from Trish Smith’s Feeding My Friends Cookbook

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Find Your Festival

Looking for fun in Bend? Our Festivals Page is your go-to guide for music, food, art and community events all year long.

From seasonal favorites to can’t-miss celebrations, these festivals bring our community together in the true spirit of Bend.

Home-Cooked Comfort

When the cold lingers, a cozy meal with good company is the perfect remedy. Trish Smith’s “Feeding My Friends” is filled with dishes made for slow nights and lively gatherings, bringing warmth to every table.

Powering Mills to Outdoor Thrills

Now home to REI, the historic Brooks-Scanlon powerhouse once fueled Bend’s timber industry. Built in 1923, it powered the mills that shaped the city and later became a cornerstone of the Old Mill District.

Preserved instead of replaced, its towering smokestacks honor Bend’s past while inspiring new outdoor adventures.

oldmilldistrict.com