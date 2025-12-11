CPR, EMT, Phlebotomy

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Phlebotomy

Mondays and Wednesdays, January 5 to March 11 (Final Exam TBD week of March 16)

4-8:20pm

COCC Bend Campus and online; $750

Register by 1/1/26

Embark on a high-demand, entry level health care profession as a Phlebotomist, performing blood collection to obtain high quality specimens for clinical laboratory analysis in hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories and donor centers. Upon completion of this 11-week course combining online learning with hands-on lab sessions (6 hours per week), you’ll gain the skills needed for an entry-level Phlebotomist position and be eligible to take a national certification exam. Must be 18-years-old and have a HS diploma or GED to take this course.

EMT Refresher

Self-Paced: February 23 to March 10

In-person: March 13 and 14

8am-6pm

COCC Bend Campus and Online; $425

Registration/refund deadline is 2/11/26

This course combines 9 hours of self-paced online learning with 18 hours of in-person class sessions that cover the State of Oregon, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) EMT 24-hour renewal requirements and the revised NREMT 20-hour EMT Recert National Component. Access for the online class is sent ten days prior to the in-person class and all online coursework must be completed before the in-person classes.

CPR – Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider

Wednesday, December 17 or Thursday December 18

6-8:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $105

The AHA’s BLS Course is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills. The HeartCode BLS Provider provides the same education and certification as the standard BLS with a convenient online portion that can be done at home followed by an in-person 2.5-hour skills session. See Additional Course Information for details on the in-person skills session guidelines.

cocc.edu