Crater Lake Spirits & Deschutes Brewery Release Black Butte Whiskey

(Photo | Courtesy of Crater Lake Spirits and Deschutes Brewery)

Bend-based Crater Lake Spirits & Deschutes Brewery released the latest edition of their Black Butte Whiskey collaboration on Saturday, December 19.

Black Butte Whiskey is a 94-proof American malt whiskey distilled from Deschutes’ popular Black Butte Porter beer. Aged five years in #4 char American oak barrels, the resulting whiskey retains the malty, chocolatey notes of Black Butte Porter and woody, earthy flavors from the oak.

Bottles of the exclusive five-year batch are available while supplies last at the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room in downtown Bend.

craterlakespirits.com