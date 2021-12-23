Crater Lake Spirits Releases New Aged Rum — Crater Lake Rare Spirits Collection

(Rare Aged Rum Hot Butter Rum Kit | Photo courtesy Crater Lake Spirits)

Crater Lake Spirits has introduced a limited-release bottle, Aged Rum from the Crater Lake Rare Spirits Collection.

Aged five years, the rum was distilled in St. Croix and aged in New American Oak barrels in Bend. The coloring is rich amber with nice golden hues. The nose is heavy with vanilla and caramel. The first sip is light molasses, both in flavor and mouthfeel, followed by toffee and a whisper of candied fruit on the middle of the tongue. It has a long finish of subtle spice and turbinado sugar, leaving a pleasant sweetness that stays on the palate.

A Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room exclusive in Bend and Tumalo, 750ml bottles are currently available for $34.95.

Here are some suggested cocktail recipes, just in time for holiday imbibing!

Classic Hot Buttered Rum

1.5 oz Crater Lake Aged Rum

3 teaspoons YES! Cocktail Co. hot buttered rum mix

6 oz hot water

Combine hot buttered rum mix and rum in a mug. Add hot water and stir until well combined. Top with whipped cream, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Butterbeer Cocktail

2 oz Crater Lake Aged Rum

4 oz cream soda

1 oz half & half

.5 oz Da Vinci Buttered Rum Syrup