Crews to Begin Dismantling AJ Tucker Building Façade

(AJ Tucker building | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

On Monday, February 19, crews will begin dismantling and cataloguing the blocks of the front Façade of the historic AJ Tucker building, which is located at the corner of NW Greenwood and NW Harriman in downtown Bend.

The stone from the front Façade will be stored for potential future reconstruction. The remainder of the building will be demolished. Work is expected to continue through March. The County sought the approval from the Landmarks Commission to accommodate the expansion of the Deschutes County Courthouse, which was unanimously approved in November.

While work is occurring on the AJ Tucker building, adjacent sidewalks and one crosswalk (at the corner of Greenwood and Harriman) will be closed. Pedestrians are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Construction on the courthouse expansion project is expected to begin later this spring and continue through the fall of 2025.

