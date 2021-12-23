Crook County Launches Oregon’s First Integrated Outbound Text-From-911 Service

(Photo | By Oleg Magni from Pexels)

Crook County 911 recently became the first dispatch center in Oregon to implement a new integrated outbound Text-From-911 system. Dispatchers can now reconnect with disconnected or abandoned callers via text.

Most 911 calls come from cell phones, so now when a 911 call gets disconnected or dropped, operators can send an outbound text to that number to see whether there is an emergency. Text-From-911 can also help in situations when domestic violence or a crime is in process, when the caller is injured and cannot speak or is in a remote area without enough service to complete a call.

The platform is unique because it is integrated into Crook County’s existing 911 equipment rather than generated from a different system. The result is increased efficiencies for dispatchers at no additional cost to the Crook County 911 Center.

Noble 911 Services, a Sisters-based company, implemented the program — with its vendor partner, Intrado Life and Safety.

“The Text-From-911 capability recently became available to agencies running the most recent Intrado based software,” said Joel Palanuk, Noble 911 Services CEO. “We chose Prineville Police Department as our first Oregon agency to implement this service because of our great working relationship with Prineville operations staff and technical team.”

Rebekah Burkhardt, 911 Communications Director, said implementing Text-From-911 ensures Crook County utilizes the most effective emergency response technology available. “This is another important tool we can use to increase public safety in our community.”

Noble 911 Services assisted Crook County 911 with implementing Text-To-911 in 2017. Since accepting text messages to 911 services, Crook County 911 receives nearly 300 texts per year.