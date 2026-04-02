(Photo courtesy of Crook County Sheriff’s Office)

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy is a week-long course designed for youth ages 9-14. The course, taught by Crook County Sheriff’s Deputies, provides kids with opportunities to learn about a career in law enforcement. The instructing deputies closely interact with participants through fun and educational activities. Participants will receive demonstrations from and interact with several specialized units, including Search and Rescue, SWAT, Fire Department, K9, Detectives, and more. Participants will receive a “Junior Deputy Academy” shirt and will experience first-hand the structured design of a Deputy academy. Lunch will be provided!

If your youth is looking for an exciting and educational summertime experience and wants to meet new friends along the way, enroll in the Crook County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy.

Applicants must have a letter of recommendation from a trusted adult outside of the child’s family as a part of their application. The student must also have a GPA of at least 3.0 to participate in the class. Please see our flyer for further information.

Applications are available at the Crook County Sheriff’s Office (located at the Justice Center), M-F, 8am-5pm. The application deadline is Friday, June 5, at 5pm.

Please refer questions to Lt. Mitch Madden 541-416-3970 or email at mitch.madden@crookcountysheriff.org.

Date: Monday-Friday, July 20-24, 2026

Time: 10am-2pm (Lunch is provided each day)

Where: Crook County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center

Cost: Free to all participants.

Register: Applications are available at the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Class Size: Limited to the first 20 approved applications

oregonsheriffs.org/sheriff/crook