Special meeting of the Crook County Subdivision Review Committee

Crook County Subdivision Review Committee will hold a special meeting, January 21, 2026, beginning at 1pm, 300 NE Third St., Room 12 in Prineville. The principal subject anticipated to be discussed is Subdivision Review Committee for Hidden Canyon, Phase 1 – County File Number 217-25-000282-PLNG. Additional items may be discussed that arise too late to be included as part of this notice. For complete agenda and scheduled times, please see the website co.crook.or.us/commdev/page/crook-county-subdivision-review-committee-special-meeting-january-21-100-pm-0.

For information on remote attendance or to request assistance due to disability or for assistance with language interpretation or communications aids, please contact Crook County Community Development at 541-447-3211 or John Eisler at 320 NE Third St., Room 12. Assistance to disabled individuals or persons needing language interpretation is provided with advance notice.

Join Zoom Meeting:

crookcountyor.zoom.us/j/95191146448?pwd=Svv8jup0b1Fb5MBr2axdqYqUaakJvK.1&from=addon

Meeting ID: 951 9114 6448

Passcode: 718847 Join the meeting by phone:

Dial the following number (1-253-215-8782)

Meeting Number: 951 9114 6448

Passcode: 718847

Disclaimer: Please note that this information is an informal statement and shall not be deemed to constitute final County action effecting a change in the status of a person’s property or conferring any rights, including any reliance rights, on any person.

co.crook.or.us