Cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on

Are you starting to find an interest in cryptocurrencies, and want to know which ones you should be investing in? Do you want to know as much about cryptocurrencies as possible before you start buying into them?

The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile. It is a new technology that is constantly evolving. This market is 24/7 and never sleeps and people are constantly trading in different coins. With so many exchanges available out there, it can be hard in which to invest. If you’re finding yourself in such a situation, crypto trading bots are the solution for you, as according to WP Dev Shed , they provide an organized path for beginners but also powerful settings for the power users.

These days there are so many different cryptocurrencies to keep your eye on and understand, but it is important to know which ones to pay attention to and which ones to push to the side. Here is a list of cryptocurrencies that you should be paying attention to.

Ethereum (ETH)

Everyone knows about bitcoin and when one thinks about cryptocurrency, this is typically the first name that will pop into your head. However, there are so many other cryptocurrencies out there to choose from, and one that stands to match bitcoin is Ethereum or ETH.

This was the first bitcoin alternative to make its way to the market. This cryptocurrency mainly works in tokens which are used for trading or investments but are used for purchasing goods.

The current trading price per ETH is approximately $3600 which is about half of what bitcoin is.

Polkadot (DOT)

The next cryptocurrency we have is Polkadot or DOT. It is a unique cryptocurrency that is designed to deliver inoperability among other blockchains.

When it comes to trading one Dot is worth around $35.25. this makes it a lot more affordable, especially for those who are new to the market but also leaves room for it to grow. It is far behind other cryptocurrencies but looks as if it will grow in the future.

Ripple (XRP)

This cryptocurrency is a digital technology and payment processing company. It is said to be able to facilitate exchanges of different types of currencies including the major cryptocurrencies.

XRP is currently sitting at around $0.94 which is a 15.7% increase since 2017. With this information, it is clear to say that this rise will continue in the following years.

Cardano (ADA)

The next cryptocurrency o our list is Cardano or ADA. This is a later addition to the world of cryptocurrency and is said to be notable for its embrace of proof of stake validation. This cryptocurrency is said to work similarly to Ethereum to decentralize its applicants.

Its native coin or token is ADA and they have grown modestly over the last 5 years with roughly a 10% increase to $2.10 per coin.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance coin is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the whole world. Binance coin is a cryptocurrency that is used to trade and pay fees on Binance. This coin was launched in 2017 and has grown to be one of the biggest crypto exchanges around.

When it comes to pricing of these coins as of this year one coin is $382 which means that since 2017, it has seen a 382000% increase, which is incredible.

Tether (USDT)

The next cryptocurrency that we have on our list to keep an eye on, is Tether. Tether is known to be a stablecoin. Stablecoins are backed by fiat currencies, and they typically have equal denominations to that of the dollar or euro for example. By this standard, it means that tethers value is far more consistent than any of the other cryptocurrencies and is something that a lot of investors will look into.

With this said, when it comes to tether, you can look at its value based on the fiat currencies. These are constantly changing but do not vary dramatically, especially over a short period.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Last but not least, we have Bitcoin. Bitcoin is known as the original cryptocurrency. It was created and launched back in 2009 and is the one that everyone associates cryptocurrencies with.

Bitcoin prices have gone through the roof since cryptocurrencies have become more and more popular and one coin now sits on a value of over $43000. This makes it one of the most expensive and the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.