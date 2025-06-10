Cuppa Yo Celebrates 15 Sweet Years with New Bend Location at Costco Plaza

Cuppa Yo Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt proudly celebrates 15 years of serving up joy, community, and customizable frozen treats. Since opening its doors on June 2, 2010, Cuppa Yo has grown from a single shop in Bend to a growing network of stores across many states, including Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, California, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and others soon to come.

The celebration comes with even more exciting news: the announcement of Cuppa Yo’s third Bend location, set to open soon in the Costco shopping plaza on the city’s north end. This new store adds to the brand’s strong presence in Central Oregon and marks another step in its regional expansion.

“Fifteen years ago, we launched Cuppa Yo with a vision to create a space where people could gather and enjoy a fun, interactive dessert experience,” said Keith Clayton, Founder of Cuppa Yo. “This anniversary, and our newest Bend location, are a reflection of the community that has supported us since day one.”

The self-serve concept, broad variety of flavors, and generous toppings bar have earned Cuppa Yo a loyal following of Cuppa Yomies, our amazing customers. But the secret sauce isn’t just the froyo—it’s the culture.

“Our shops are designed to be community hubs,” said Clayton. “We want every guest to feel like a neighbor. Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, you’ll be greeted with a welcoming smile and leave a little happier than when you came in.”

With nearly 15 locations and growing, Cuppa Yo continues to expand through franchising opportunities with a focus on family values, community connection, and high standards of service. Looking forward, the brand remains committed to strategic growth while preserving the heart and soul that started it all in Bend.

About Cuppa Yo:

Cuppa Yo Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt, in your hometown, is more than just a place to enjoy a delicious treat—it’s a community hub where friends and families come together to share sweet moments. With a wide variety of flavors and toppings, every visit to Cuppa Yo is a chance to create something sweetly yours.

We pride ourselves on offering a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere where everyone is treated like a neighbor. At Cuppa Yo, we’re dedicated to bringing joy, one cup at a time.

cuppayo.com