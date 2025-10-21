Cuppa Yo Returns to its Roots with Northside Bend Opening

(Photo courtesy of Cuppa Yo)

Cuppa Yo, the beloved Bend-born frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating continued growth with the opening of its newest location in Northside Bend. Doors opened October 17 inviting Northside Bend to swirl, top and chill with Cuppa Yo’s signature flavors.

The newest Cuppa Yo location at 20789 NW Henry Ave, Suite 160, joins the established Westside and Eastside Bend stores in carrying forward the brand’s tradition of blending fun, flavor, and community. With an ever-changing lineup of frozen yogurt flavors and toppings, the Northside store offers something for everyone year-round, delighting loyal Cuppa Yomies and welcoming new fans alike.

Cuppa Yo owners, Keith and Crystal, expressed: “We are endlessly grateful to the Bend and Central Oregon community for over 15 years of support. Even after all this time, we still smile every day when we see our Cuppa Yomies walk through the door. This family business exists because of you, our amazing customers.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Keith and Crystal shared: “We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the new businesses surrounding the Bend Costco area. It means a lot to us to be welcomed as a local, family-owned business into this growing hub. We’re also thankful for the many talented professionals who supported us throughout this two-plus year journey to make our dream of a Northside Bend location come to life.”

The new Northside Bend store is ready to serve the community with Cuppa Yo’s signature premium frozen yogurt experience. For more information and updates about Cuppa Yo Northside, visit cuppayo.com or follow us on Instagram @cuppayobend.

About Cuppa Yo:

Founded in the spring of 2010 by two Central Oregon families, Cuppa Yo has grown into a beloved frozen yogurt franchise with more than 15 locations across eight states. Known for its fun, welcoming atmosphere, Cuppa Yo provides a clean, safe, and welcoming space where “Cuppa Yomies” can gather with family and friends to enjoy sweet treats and create lasting memories.

With an ever-changing variety of flavors and toppings, each visit is a chance to craft a cup that’s uniquely yours. Dedicated to spreading joy one cup at a time, Cuppa Yo continues to swirl happiness into every community it serves.

cuppayo.com