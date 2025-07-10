CVIP Awarded Travel Oregon Grant to Boost Regional Tourism

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) has been awarded a $31,285 grant from the Oregon Tourism Commission (Travel Oregon) to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign promoting Chiloquin and the greater North Klamath County area as a vibrant tourism destination.

Located just minutes from iconic destinations like Crater Lake, Diamond Lake and Lake of the Woods, Chiloquin boasts a rich cultural history and unique local attractions including Train Mountain Railroad, Collier Memorial State Park, the KLA-MO-YA Casino and the Two Rivers Art Gallery. The area also features numerous outdoor recreational activities and opportunities.

“This grant allows us to finally tell our story to travelers across Oregon and beyond,” said Robert Cowie, Executive Director of CVIP. “Too often, Chiloquin is just a pass-through. This project will show people why they should stop, stay and explore.”

The project includes:

Production of short promotional videos highlighting local attractions, activities, arts and culture

Print ads in various magazines and visitor guides

Online and social media advertising targeted at key travel markets

Printed brochures and rack cards distributed at regional visitor centers, airports and hotels

Videos and marketing materials will feature the area’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, which is central to the region’s identity.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

chiloquinvisions.com