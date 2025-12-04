CVIP Improves Accessibility at Chiloquin Community Center with Support from the Pacific Power Foundation

(Photo courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) announces the completion of a critical accessibility upgrade at the Chiloquin Community Center: the installation of two ADA-compliant automatic door openers on the public restrooms. This project, made possible by a generous grant from the Pacific Power Foundation, ensures that all community members, especially seniors and individuals with mobility challenges, can safely and independently access restroom facilities.

The new automatic door systems provide much-needed assistance to residents who use wheelchairs, walkers, or other mobility aids, as well as those with limited upper-body strength. With hundreds of visitors each month using the Community Center for access to the Chiloquin Library, Two Rivers Art Gallery, meetings, and community events, this improvement is already making a meaningful difference in daily accessibility and inclusion.

Our director at the Two Rivers Gallery walked some of the Chiloquilters group to the center bathrooms and surprised them with the new handicap door openers. They were so thrilled that each one went in and out, and they giggled and chatted like schoolgirls! So much so that our bookkeeper came out of her office to see what the commotion was about! “As a board member who is walker-dependent and a retired designer with A.D.A. experience, I am thankful for the help to bring our building up to current standards,” said board member Christy Dugger. “It works wonderfully!”

“This may seem like a small change, but for many people in our community, it’s extremely important to them,” said Robert Cowie, executive director of CVIP. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Pacific Power Foundation for

recognizing the importance of accessibility and investing in our efforts to create a more welcoming and inclusive space.”

Electrical work for the project was completed by Quality Electric, a trusted local contractor, while CVIP board members volunteered their time and skills to install the door openers, keeping costs low and community spirit high.

CVIP remains committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and functional community hub where all residents can connect, learn, and thrive. This project reflects that ongoing mission and marks another step toward a more accessible Chiloquin.

For more information about CVIP programs or ways to get involved, visit chiloquinvisions.com or contact Robert Cowie at robert@chiloquinvisions.com.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over two million customers across a diverse six-state region as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific

Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations.

chiloquinvision.com • rockymountainpower.net/foundation • pacificpower.net/foundation