CVIP Opens New RecycleOn Center in Chiloquin

(Photo courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) has opened a new RecycleOn Center in the parking lot of the Chiloquin Community Center at 140 South First Avenue.

The free public drop-off center gives residents a convenient place to recycle materials not normally accepted in home or business recycling bins.

“Chiloquin Visions In Progress is extremely grateful to The Circular Action Alliance for the opportunity to recycle things not allowed in normal recycling centers,” said John Rademacher, CVIP president. “As a community, Chiloquin is very interested in preserving our beautiful environment.”

The Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10am-4pm and Saturday from 11am-4pm. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The Chiloquin RecycleOn Center accepts:

• Plastic bags and stretchy plastics

• Plastic lids, caps, and rigid package handles

• Aluminum foil and trays

• Shredded paper placed in a rolled or stapled paper bag

• Plastic buckets and pails

Materials should be empty, clean, and dry. Visitors should read and follow the instructions posted above each collection bin.

The Center does not accept household trash, batteries, electronics, glass, bottles, cans, hazardous materials, or plastic buckets that held automotive fluids, pesticides, or herbicides.

RecycleOn Centers are convenient drop-off locations for materials that can’t go in regular recycling bins. More than 140 centers are expected to open across Oregon by the end of 2027 as part of ongoing improvements to the state’s recycling system.

https://www.chiloquinvisions.com/recycling