CVIP Receives $5,000 Grant to Support Youth Bike Skills Week

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) announced that it has received a $5,000 grant from the Cycle Oregon Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. This grant will support Bike Skills Week, a key component of CVIP’s new Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp (CTAC), scheduled to launch in the summer of 2025.

The Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp is a youth-focused summer program designed to provide local teens with opportunities to learn, grow, and explore the outdoors. Bike Skills Week will teach essential cycling safety and techniques, promote physical activity, and build confidence, all while connecting participants to the natural beauty of the Chiloquin area.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Cycle Oregon Fund for supporting this important new program,” said Robert Cowie, executive director of CVIP. “Bike Skills Week will introduce local youth to cycling as a lifelong activity while encouraging teamwork, outdoor adventure, and healthy habits.”

The $5,000 award from the Cycle Oregon Fund brings CVIP closer to its fundraising goal of making the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp a reality. CVIP remains committed to fostering opportunities for youth in Chiloquin and looks forward to launching the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp in 2025.

For more information about CVIP, the Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp, or opportunities to support the program, please contact Robert Cowie at robert@chiloquinvisions.com, call our office at 541 783-7780, or visit chiloquinvisions.com/2024/12/16/16082/chiloquin-teen-adventure-camp-summer-youth-program.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

About Oregon Community Foundation:

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) was founded in 1973 with a big mission: to improve the lives of all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. In partnership with donors and volunteers, OCF works to strengthen communities in every county in Oregon through research, grantmaking and scholarships. In 2022, OCF distributed more than $180 million, supporting 3,500 grantees and awarding more than 3,000 scholarships. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. 2023 marks OCF’s 50th anniversary. Since its founding, OCF has distributed more than

$2.2 billion in community investments, including grants to 10,850 nonprofits and 53,375 scholarships to students. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations can work with OCF to create charitable funds to support causes important to them.

chiloquinvisions.com • oregoncf.org