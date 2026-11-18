(Photo courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) is looking for enthusiastic community members to join its Chiloquin Bike Club team as a Program Coordinator.

Since launching in 2022, the Chiloquin Bike Club has helped local children discover the joy of bicycling while building confidence, learning important safety skills, and developing healthy habits. The program gives students opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation, make new friends, and build teamwork and leadership skills.

The Bike Club continues to grow, with 22 students participating in the spring 2026 program. Through the support of community partners, volunteers, and grant funding, CVIP has expanded its bicycle equipment, safety resources, and opportunities for young riders.

The Bike Club Coordinator will plan and organize program activities, oversee daily operations, coordinate volunteers and aides, and ensure a safe, positive experience for participating students. The ideal candidate enjoys working with children, has strong organizational and communication skills, and is comfortable participating in outdoor activities.

The position is a part-time, seasonal position supporting the Bike Club’s spring and fall programs and Bike Week during CVIP’s summer Chiloquin Teen Adventure Camp. Previous experience working with youth is preferred, but a positive attitude, dependability, and enthusiasm for helping children succeed are equally important.

“Our Bike Club is about much more than learning to ride a bicycle,” said Robert Cowie, CVIP Executive Director. “It’s about helping children build confidence, develop friendships, and discover what they can accomplish. We’re looking for people who share that enthusiasm and want to help make a difference in the lives of local youth.”

Community members interested in either position are encouraged to contact Chiloquin Visions in Progress for additional information about responsibilities, schedules, compensation, and the application process. This job posting is listed on CVIP’s job board at: https://www.chiloquinvisions.com/cvip-job-board/.

CVIP Also Seeking CLAS After-School Aides

In addition to the Bike Club positions, CVIP is seeking part-time aides for its Chiloquin Learns After School (CLAS) program at Chiloquin Elementary School. Aides help students with homework, reading, creative activities, and recreation while providing a safe and supportive environment. This is a great opportunity for individuals who enjoy working with children and want to make a positive difference in their community.