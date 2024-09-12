CVIP to Host Candidate Forum for Klamath County Commissioner & Sheriff General Election

(Photos courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) proudly announces its upcoming Candidate Forum. This forum presents an invaluable opportunity for Klamath County residents to engage directly with candidates vying for critical positions in local government.

Scheduled for Monday, October 7, 2024, beginning at 6pm, the Candidate Forum will focus on the candidates running for Klamath County Commissioner Position 1 and the position of Klamath County Sheriff. Hosted at the Chiloquin Community Center, this forum aims to provide a platform for candidates to articulate their visions, address community concerns, and answer questions from the community.

The importance of local elections cannot be overstated, as they directly impact residents’ day-to-day lives. With positions such as County Commissioner and Sheriff playing crucial roles in shaping policies and ensuring the well- being and safety of the community, voters must make informed decisions.

The forum will be moderated by John Rademacher, CVIP Board President, who will pose questions submitted by the community. The candidates attending are Andrew Nichols and Rejeana Jackson for Klamath County Commissioner (Position 1) and Shane Mitchell and Brian Bryson for Klamath County Sheriff.

For those unable to attend in person, we will host a live webinar on Teams.

Click HERE for the live webinar link.

The forum will be recorded and uploaded to our website, chiloquinvisions.com, for viewing the following day. The forum is sponsored by the City of Chiloquin, Friends of the Chiloquin Library, the League of Women Voters of Klamath County, and Chiloquin Visions in Progress.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

chiloquinvisions.com