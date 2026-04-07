CVIP to Host Candidate Forum for Klamath County Commissioner

(Graphic courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Scheduled for Friday, April 24, beginning at 5pm, the Candidate Forum will focus on the candidates running for Klamath County Commissioner Position 2. Hosted at the Chiloquin Community Center, this forum aims to provide a platform for candidates to articulate their visions, address community concerns, and answer questions from the community.

The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Klamath County and Chiloquin Visions in Progress.

Klamath County Candidate Forum

Friday, April 24, 2026, starting at 5 pm

The forum will be moderated by John Rademacher, Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) Board president, who will pose questions submitted by the community. The candidates who have confirmed are Kelley Minty, Elvina Contla, and Steven Bitzer for the Klamath County Commissioner (Position 2) position. Questions can be submitted online in advance using this link: forms.office.com/r/K4vQiuNvD2.

CVIP will host a live webinar on Teams for those unable to attend in person. To register for the online link, go to bit.ly/419iDGM.

The forum recording will be uploaded to our website at chiloquinvisions.com for viewing the following day.

More information can be found at chiloquinvisions.com/election, including candidates’ information as it becomes available.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

About League of Women Voters Klamath County:

The League of Women Voters Klamath County is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to making democracy work. We believe democracy works best when voters are informed about issues and engaged in their communities. Forums give voters the opportunity to learn more about candidates in Klamath County. We are pleased to be a part of the Chiloquin Community Center’s forum for the County Commissioner candidates.

chiloquinvisions.com