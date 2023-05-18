Dan Kemp Sets Record as All-Time Top Producing Broker at Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

(Photo courtesy of Compass Comercial)

After years of hard work and dedication, Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Dan Kemp, CCIM has shattered records to become the all-time top-producing broker at Compass Commercial, beating out founder Erich Schultz’s previous record from 2005. Kemp has been named Top Producer of the Year five times in the past six years, bringing in a total consideration of $250 million.

“I’ve always believed in pushing myself to deliver the best possible results for my clients,” Kemp stated. “It’s a philosophy that has served me well over the years, and I’m incredibly proud of the fantastic clientele base that trusts me to handle their commercial real estate needs. Behind every successful broker, there is an unwavering support system and none of this would be possible without the support and hard work of my wife Kristin, who has been working alongside me as an administrative assistant, our dedicated marketing team, and the talented group of brokers I’m fortunate enough to work alongside. It’s truly a team effort, and I’m grateful for everyone’s contributions to our shared success.”

Kemp joined the company in 2012 after nearly 25 years in sales and marketing with the Fortune 500 companies Marriott and Wyndham. He was promoted to Regional Vice President of Wyndham Vacation Ownership in San Jose at the age of 29.

Kemp used his experiences in sales to build a successful brokerage business, earning him recognition over the years. He was awarded Top Producer of the Year from 2017-2019 and 2021-2022, and he also earned the Largest Transaction of the Year Award in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. In 2019, he became a partner with the company and later served as president from 2021-2022. Kemp currently serves as Vice President of Brokerage.

“Dan is a force to be reckoned with in the world of commercial real estate here in Central Oregon,” president and broker Graham Dent stated. “His incredible success is a testament to his unwavering work ethic, unparalleled expertise, creative problem-solving for his clients and genuine passion for the business. We’re incredibly proud of everything Dan has accomplished, and we know that he’ll continue to set new records and raise the bar for excellence in the years to come.”

If you would like to learn more about Dan Kemp’s business, view his profile at compasscommercial.com/dan or call 541-550-8413.

compasscommercial.com