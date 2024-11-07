Dance into the Holiday Season at The Belfry

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Get in the holiday spirit and join us at The Belfry for a special holiday show with Scottish Fish on Fri, December 6! With their lively and unique arrangements, this talented, all-female group offers a fresh take on traditional and contemporary Scottish and Cape Breton music.

Scottish Fish started their band when they were just elementary school children, and have remained together for the last decade. Now in their late teens and early twenties, their intense chemistry is clear in their performances and music. Their youthful enthusiasm and high-energy performances have entertained audiences throughout the United States and Europe, securing an international audience of followers.

You won’t be able to keep your toes from tapping or hands from clapping — get your tickets today!

$27.50/Adults

$15/Youth 17 & Under

