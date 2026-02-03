DAV, RecruitMilitary Military Community Virtual Hiring Event

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Transitioning Service Member & Spouse Virtual Career Fair on February 10, from 11-3pm Eastern. This virtual event is free to active-duty military personnel, veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve, transitioning service members and their spouses.

More than 39 employers will be on-site, actively seeking the unique talents of America’s military community for their open roles. Career opportunities range from entry level to senior management in a variety of industries.

In addition to employment assistance, attendees can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance — all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 95 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, the job fairs have generated more than 200,000 job offers in the military community and are regularly adding new locations.

To support employers and demonstrate the business case for employing veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV published The Veteran Advantage: DAV’s Hiring Guide for Employers of the Military Community. This guide offers tips and practical tools for employers that wish to improve their recruiting, hiring and retention practices of this talent pool.

DAV’s National Employment Director Jeremy Yost, a service-disabled Marine veteran is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Jeremy Yost at 859-442-2061.

To register for the Military Community Virtual Hiring Event and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

About DAV:

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932.

DAV.org