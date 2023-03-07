DCSO & Oregon DHS to Complete Outreach to DeschutesAlerts Subscribers with Additional Needs

Starting this week, the Oregon Department of Human Services, in partnership with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct phone and email outreach to certain people who have signed up for Deschutes Alerts.

Deschutes Alerts is one way first responders in Deschutes County notify people of life-threatening emergencies such as wildfires. If you live or work in Deschutes County, you should sign up for Deschutes Alerts.

When people sign up for Deschutes Alerts, they can identify as having one or more additional needs such as medical oxygen dependency, dialysis or wheelchair/mobility challenges. There are 11 additional need categories. If you are a person who has signed up for Deschutes Alerts and have also identified as having one or more additional needs, Oregon Department of Human Services may contact you to help you update your information.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is committed to helping connect people in our community to emergency information through the Deschutes Alerts program.

You can log into your Deschutes Alerts account or create a new account by visiting DeschutesAlerts.org. If you need assistance accessing or creating an account, please call 541-388-6501 during business hours. If you want to find another Oregon county’s emergency notification system, visit ORAlert.gov.

