Department of Revenue Hiring Event in Salem May 17

The public is invited to learn about employment opportunities with the Oregon Department of Revenue at a one-day hiring event, May 17, in Salem. Job seekers can apply, interview and receive a conditional offer in the same day.

Interested persons can learn about the agency and the open Revenue Agent 1 positions, apply, interview, and potentially receive a conditional offer the same day. The event will take place 8am to 3pm May 17 at the Revenue Building, 955 Center Street NE in Salem. Potential applicants should bring their resume.

Positions are eligible for hybrid remote work. Revenue Agents bring taxpayers into compliance with state laws, collecting tax liabilities for all tax programs administered by the department. They explain the origins of liabilities, resolve account maintenance problems, and promote voluntary compliance by providing information and education to the public in a helpful, pleasant, and professional manner.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 85 percent of Revenue employees have transitioned to remote work and the department welcomes qualified staff from all regions of the state. Open positions have the potential for training and growth in the department and other state agencies.

