Deschutes Brewery Employees Take Customized Training at COCC

(Deschutes Brewery employees participating in customized training at COCC | Photo courtesy of COCC)

COCC Offers Customized Training

COCC’s programs can be customized and delivered virtually to address your unique needs. “The Leadership Lab at COCC was amazing!” said Molly Izo, PMP, project manager, office manager at Deschutes Brewery. “We were able to cover topics from coaching to team development, to emotional intelligence. I found this course extremely useful and highly applicable to my work at the brewery”

Customized Training Topics:

Leadership/Supervision

Customer Service

Software Skills

Conflict Management

Navigating Change

Moving from Peer to Supervisor

Workplace Spanish

Forklift Operation

Project Management

Workplace Wellness

Manufacturing Skills

CPR

Medical Terminology

Presentation Skills

Team Building

And More!

For more information about customized training, call 541-383-7575 or email cbipd@cocc.edu.

Upcoming Courses

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

Topics include:

Emotional Intelligence

Accountability & Delegation

Coaching & Feedback Techniques

Working with Difficult People

Performance Management

Team Building to Retain Your Talent

Multiple Dates & Locations Starting October 5

Real World Project Management

Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry-accepted project management best practices. These skills will also apply to volunteer projects and projects outside the workplace.

Fridays, October 20 & 27

8-11:30am

Bend Campus CAS 104

$189

