Deschutes Brewery Employees Take Customized Training at COCC

(Deschutes Brewery employees participating in customized training at COCC | Photo courtesy of COCC)
COCC Offers Customized Training
COCC’s programs can be customized and delivered virtually to address your unique needs. “The Leadership Lab at COCC was amazing!” said Molly Izo, PMP, project manager, office manager at Deschutes Brewery. “We were able to cover topics from coaching to team development, to emotional intelligence. I found this course extremely useful and highly applicable to my work at the brewery”
Customized Training Topics:
- Leadership/Supervision
- Customer Service
- Software Skills
- Conflict Management
- Navigating Change
- Moving from Peer to Supervisor
- Workplace Spanish
- Forklift Operation
- Project Management
- Workplace Wellness
- Manufacturing Skills
- CPR
- Medical Terminology
- Presentation Skills
- Team Building
- And More!
For more information about customized training, call 541-383-7575 or email cbipd@cocc.edu.
Upcoming Courses
Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.
Topics include:
- Emotional Intelligence
- Accountability & Delegation
- Coaching & Feedback Techniques
- Working with Difficult People
- Performance Management
- Team Building to Retain Your Talent
Multiple Dates & Locations Starting October 5
View & Register Now
Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry-accepted project management best practices. These skills will also apply to volunteer projects and projects outside the workplace.
Fridays, October 20 & 27
8-11:30am
Bend Campus CAS 104
$189
Register Now