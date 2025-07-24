Deschutes Children’s Foundation Announces 2025 Every Kid Fund Grant Recipients

((Left) Cale Culbertson’s first lesson at CSM, age six. (Right) Cale Culbertson, receiving the CSM Achievement Award for Dedication, with CSM teacher Meshem Jackson | Photos courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) announces the 2025 Every Kid Fund recipients. Managed by DCF, this endowment fund provides scholarships for children who cannot afford after-school activities, ensuring every child has access to enriching experiences that build confidence, resilience and a sense of belonging.

One inspiring example is Cale Culbertson. When Cale was six years old, he began music lessons at the Cascade School of Music with his teacher, Meshem Jackson, and quickly discovered a deep passion for drumming. Over the next twelve years, despite some challenging family circumstances, the Every Kid Fund support allowed Cale to continue his music education uninterrupted.

“I appreciate that I got to keep drumming and learn from my mentor and teacher Meshem Jackson—really grateful to Cascade School of Music for making it all happen, and without the Every Kid Fund, I wouldn’t have been able to continue my twelve years of lessons!” said Culbertson.

Thanks to funding support from Washington Trust Bank, DCF was able to award an additional $2,000 to local nonprofits this year. The total amount awarded through the Every Kid Fund was over $12,000, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Bend, Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Oregon, Camp Fire Central Oregon, Cascade School of Music, Central Oregon Autism Movement, Youth Choir of Central Oregon, Family Access Network and Healing Reins.

“Every child carries within them a world of possibility, but sometimes life’s hardships threaten to silence their dreams,” said Cassi MacQueen, executive director of Deschutes Children’s Foundation. “Cale’s story is a powerful reminder that with just a little support, we can keep the music playing, the confidence growing and the hope alive. When we invest in these kids, we’re not just funding lessons or programs — we’re nurturing futures, healing hearts and lighting a path for every child to find their voice and sense of belonging.”

Grants are awarded annually to DCF’s on-campus partners and local nonprofits through a competitive application process, helping them respond to real-time needs and strengthen programs that help kids thrive.

To learn more about the Every Kid Fund, visit: deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/mission-vision/every-kid-fund.

About Deschutes Children’s Foundation:

Founded in 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation manages and maintains four nonprofit service centers in Bend, Redmond and La Pine. By providing collaborative spaces and operational support, DCF empowers its 23 nonprofit partners to focus on their core missions, collectively serving over 19,000 vulnerable children and families each year.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org