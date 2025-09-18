Deschutes Children’s Foundation & Heart of Oregon Corps Partner to Reduce Fire Risk at East Bend Campus

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) and Heart of Oregon Corps are once again teaming up to protect Central Oregon families by reducing fire risk at DCF’s East Bend Campus. Funded through a grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal, this project supports the safety of the ten-plus nonprofit partners and hundreds of children and families who access essential services at the campus each year.

The fuels reduction work includes thinning vegetation, clearing brush and creating defensible space around the campus buildings. These efforts not only reduce wildfire risk but also create a safer and more welcoming environment for families who come to the campus to receive services such as health care, foster care advocacy and early childhood education.

“Partnerships like this allow us to create safer, healthier environments for children and families across Central Oregon,” said Cassi MacQueen, Executive Director of Deschutes Children’s Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to Heart of Oregon Corps and the Oregon State Fire Marshal for their commitment to protecting our campuses and the families we serve.”

“At Heart of Oregon Corps, we’re proud to put local young people to work on projects that directly benefit our community,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “This partnership not only protects children and families who rely on these vital services, but also gives our youth meaningful, hands-on job training.”

The East Bend Campus is one of four operated by Deschutes Children’s Foundation across Central Oregon. Together, these campuses provide the space and support where 23 nonprofit partners serve more than 19,000 children and families each year, saving partners more than $1.4 million annually in overhead costs.

About Deschutes Children’s Foundation:

Founded in 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation manages and maintains four nonprofit service centers in Bend, Redmond and La Pine. By providing collaborative spaces and operational support, DCF empowers its 23 nonprofit partners to focus on their core missions, collectively serving over 19,000 vulnerable children and families each year.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org