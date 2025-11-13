Deschutes Children’s Foundation Partners with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet to Bring Holiday Magic to Central Oregon

Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) is thrilled to announce a special partnership with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, coming to Bend’s Historic Tower Theatre on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 3pm and 7pm.

Thanks to this partnership, $10 from every ticket purchased through DCF’s special link will directly support DCF’s mission of providing the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families thrive.

In addition, one very special child and their guardian will receive free tickets to the ballet and the unique opportunity to meet a ballerina backstage. Through a nomination process with its 23 nonprofit partners, DCF will select a child who would most benefit from this inspiring and unforgettable experience.

Now in its 33rd year, the North American tour of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet unites world-class talent from ballet capitals across the globe. The 2025 season features new choreography by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk, breathtaking stage design, and the beloved Act II performance Doves of Peace.

“Partnering with the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is a wonderful opportunity for our community,” said Cassi MacQueen, executive director of DCF. “It allows us to bring joy to families during the holiday season while also raising funds to support the 19,000 children and families served annually by our nonprofit partners.”

For tickets purchased through DCF’s fundraising link, visit and enter code “JOY” for a 10% discount: nutcracker.com/community/charity-partners/deschutes-childrens-foundation.

About Deschutes Children’s Foundation:

Founded in 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation manages and maintains four nonprofit service centers in Bend, Redmond, and La Pine. By providing collaborative spaces and operational support, DCF empowers its 23 nonprofit partners to focus on their core missions, collectively serving over 19,000 vulnerable children and families each year.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org