Deschutes County 2025-2026 Property Tax Statements Available This Week

Deschutes County is sending out 2025-2026 property tax statements this week. Property owners will receive their annual bills by mail or email if they signed up for e-statements.

Property taxes provide vital funding for local government services like libraries, education and public safety. Tax bills can be paid in three installments. Discounts are available if you pay either two-thirds or the full amount by November 17.

Payment options:

Pay in full by November 17, 2025 , for a 3 percent discount.

, for a 3 percent discount. Pay two-thirds by November 17, 2025 , for a 2 percent discount. Final payment by May 15, 2026.

, for a 2 percent discount. Final payment by May 15, 2026. Three installments with no discount: Payments are due on November 17, 2025, February 17, 2026, and May 15, 2026.

Note: Payments must be received or postmarked by November 17 to be eligible for discounts.

Payments can be made by mail, online, at drive-through drop boxes in Bend, Redmond and La Pine, or in person at the Deschutes County Tax Office in Bend. For payment information, visit deschutes.org/tax.

If you own property and haven’t received a tax statement by October 31, please contact the Deschutes County Tax Collector’s Office at 541-388-6540.

To view your statement online or compare it with previous years visit dial.deschutes.org. For questions specific to how your property was appraised, please contact the Deschutes County Assessor’s Office at 541-388-6508 or assessor@deschutes.org.

Informational Town Halls:

Deschutes County Assessor Scot Langton invites property owners to attend an upcoming town hall. These sessions are designed to provide transparency and explain the methods used to determine property values:

La Pine: October 28, 5pm, La Pine City Hall, 16345 Sixth St.

October 28, 5pm, La Pine City Hall, 16345 Sixth St. Redmond: October 29, 5pm, Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St.

October 29, 5pm, Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St. Bend: November 3, 5pm, DeArmond Room, Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St.

November 3, 5pm, DeArmond Room, Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. Sisters: November 4, 5pm, Sisters City Hall, 520 E Cascade Ave.

deschutes.org