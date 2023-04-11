Deschutes County 2040 Spring Open Houses

How should low-value farmland be used? What type of housing should be allowed in rural areas? What role should the County play in parks and recreation? What type of incentives should be offered to conserve water? As Deschutes County grows over the next 20-years, staff and community members have an opportunity to provide new direction for growth and development in rural Deschutes County.

Community members are invited to provide their thoughts and perspectives on policy directions for key issues facing the County through the next 20 years. For more information on the Deschutes County 2040, Comprehensive Plan Update project, visit deschutes.org/2040.

Community — Wide Open Houses

The project team is holding four in-person open houses across the county. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the project and break into small groups to discuss key policy directions for a variety of issues. Each meeting follows the same format; there is no need to attend all four meetings. Meetings will be held at the following locations:

Terrebonne/Redmond Area Open House — Terrebonne Community School

Cafeteria, 1199 B Avenue, Terrebonne, OR 97760

Monday, April 17, 4:30-6:30pm

Bend Area Open House — Deschutes County Services Building

Barnes and Sawyer Room

1300 NW Wall Street, Bend OR 97703

Wednesday, April 19, 5:30-7:30pm

La Pine/Sunriver Area Open House — La Pine Senior Center

16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR 97739

Wednesday, April 26, 6-8pm

Sisters Area Open House — Sisters Camp Sherman Fire Hall

301 S Elm Street, Sisters OR 97759

Thursday, April 27, 4-6pm

Pop-Up Events

Short on time? Join staff at pop-up event to hear more about the project.

Oliver Lemon’s Pop-Up, Terrebonne, 8431 11 th Street, Terrebonne

Street, Terrebonne Tuesday, April 11, 11:30-12:30pm

Alfalfa Store Pop-Up, 26161 Willard Road, Bend

Friday, April 14, 11:30-12:30pm

Online Open House Survey

Can’t make it in person? Participate in our online discussion from the comfort of home. The forum is active now at (bit.ly/deschutes2040) through May 5.

