Deschutes County 9-1-1 Celebrates Trinity Diggs & Chris Perry for State Recognition

(L-R Chris Perry and Trinity Diggs | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County 9-1-1 congratulates two of its team members who recently received top honors from the Oregon chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and the National Emergency Number Association (APCO-NENA).

9-1-1 Dispatcher Trinity Diggs was named Telecommunicator of the Year, an award recognizing a telecommunicator who shows an outstanding commitment to professional growth, teamwork, leadership, and making a positive impact on their center. Trinity joined Deschutes 9-1-1 in 2020. According to her nominator, Trinity leads with integrity and accountability as a Communications Training Officer and Acting in Charge supervisor. She mentors co-workers with patience and encouragement, fostering a positive and supportive work environment. Trinity handles every call with empathy and professionalism, especially when assisting callers in crisis or distress.

9-1-1 Operations Manager Chris Perry received the Commitment to Excellence Award, recognizing telecommunicators, groups, or agencies for their dedication to 9-1-1 telecommunications through expertise, innovation, ethics, leadership, and quality improvements. Since 2005, Chris has worked every position on the dispatch floor, joining the leadership team in 2010. His nominator wrote that he plays a vital role coordinating communication between fire, police, and behavioral health partners while overseeing the daily operations of a high-volume dispatch center. Chris leads thoughtfully, balancing firm convictions with an openness to new ideas. He frequently asks, “Tell me more,” to invite discussion and gather more information when opportunities for change arise.

“We are proud that two of our team members have been recognized by the Oregon APCO/NENA,” said Deschutes 9-1-1 Director Sara Crosswhite. “Trinity and Chris exemplify dedication and excellence in public safety communications.”

The Oregon APCO-NENA provides training, recognition and advocacy for public safety communications professionals across the state. The awards were presented to Diggs and Perry during the group’s annual conference in Bend last month.

