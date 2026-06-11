Deschutes County Accepting Applications for 2026 County College

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County is accepting applications for the 2026 County College program. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 10.

County College is a free, ten-week program that gives community members a behind-the-scenes look at county government. Participants meet with County staff, learn how local services work, and tour facilities like Deschutes 9-1-1, Knott Landfill, the elections office and the road department.

This year, classes will be held on Tuesdays, from 4-6:30pm, beginning August 25 and continuing through October 27.

Applicants must either live in Deschutes County or own a business or work full-time in the county. Applicants are required to pass a background check before being accepted into the program. Space is limited, and not everyone is admitted.

To apply, visit deschutescounty.gov/countycollege. For more information, call Kim Katchur at 541-322-7441 or email kimberly.katchur@deschutes.org.

deschutes.org