Deschutes County Accepting Applications for Wolf Depredation Committee

Deschutes County is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as one of six appointed members of the Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee.

The Wolf Depredation Committee oversees the grant monies awarded to Deschutes County by the Oregon Department of Agriculture for wolf depredation compensation and preventative measure assistance. The committee makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on fund allocations which compensate ranchers whose livestock or working dogs have been confirmed missing, injured, or killed due to wolf depredation and support livestock management strategies and other measures to prevent wolf depredation.

The six members of the Wolf Depredation Committee are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and represent livestock owners/managers, business owners, and advocates for wolf conservation and coexistence. Community members who support wolf conservation and coexistence are encouraged to apply for the current vacant position.

Committee positions are unpaid; members serve a two-year term and meet a minimum of two times a year but can meet more frequently as needed. Meeting dates, times and locations vary.

For more information about the Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee please visit the committee website.

To learn more about the position and to apply, please visit deschutes.org/jobs. A letter of interest is required. Applications will be accepted until Monday, June 23, 2025.

