Deschutes County Adopts Updated Transportation System Plan 

On Wednesday, March 20, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners adopted the updated Deschutes County Transportation System Plan (TSP). The plan will go into effect in June.

The TSP is a long-range plan that identifies improvements to the County’s transportation facilities and services to accommodate projected population and employment growth within the County for the next 20 years. The plan includes more than 100 needed transportation projects identified by the community and transportation professionals throughout Deschutes County.

“TSP updates were based on a robust engagement process that spanned several years,” said Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department director. “With community input, we’ve identified key opportunities make the County’s transportation safer and more efficient.”

The plan focuses on preserving existing investments while accommodating current and future transportation needs.

The TSP includes prioritized investments in areas such as intersection changes, roadway segments, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, bridges, and transit.

The TSP includes a variety of investments in:

Roadway improvements: Estimated at a total cost of $88.6 million, these projects involve modifications to roadway segments to accommodate increased traffic and support future growth.

County investments in ODOT intersections: Estimated at a total cost of $41.1 million, these projects involve collaboration with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to improve intersections.

Intersection changes: Estimated at a total cost of $28.5 million, these projects aim to improve traffic flow and safety at various intersections within the county.

Bridges: Estimated at a total cost of $16 million, these projects involve the modification or construction of bridges to improve connectivity and safety for all users.

Investments in Recreational Areas: Estimated at a total cost of $8.8 million, these projects leverage funding from the Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) to enhance transportation facilities providing connections to key recreational areas and economic development priorities adjacent to or within Federal lands.

Pedestrian safety: Estimated at a total cost of $6.3 million, these projects focus on enhancing pedestrian safety and accessibility throughout the county.

You can view the Transportation System Plan here.

