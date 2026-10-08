Deschutes County Clerk Shares Election Information for November 3

Deschutes County will mail ballots to all registered voters Wednesday, October 14, for the November 3 election. As Election Day nears, the County Clerk’s Office is sharing important information for voters.

Voter registration information

The last day eligible new voters can register is Tuesday, October 13. Residents with a valid Oregon driver license, permit or ID card can register online at oregonvotes.gov/myvote. Voters can also register in person by completing a voter registration card at the County Clerk’s Office, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. Registration cards also are available at DMV offices, post offices, city halls and libraries.

Already registered to vote in Oregon? Voters are encouraged to review their registration at oregonvotes.gov/myvote. Voters can update or reactivate their registration through 8pm on Election Day.

Voters’ Pamphlets

Voters’ pamphlets, which include information about candidates and ballot measures, will be mailed to every household in early October. The Deschutes County Voters’ Pamphlet is included in the center of the state pamphlet. The information is also available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections. Voters who have not received a pamphlet in the mail may pick one up at their local post office.

Receiving and returning ballots

Voters who have not received a ballot by Wednesday, October 21, should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 541-388-6547.

Official ballot drop boxes will open countywide Friday, October 16. Deschutes County has 13 ballot drop boxes, including a new location at Central Oregon Community College’s Bend campus. To find the nearest drop box, visit deschutescounty.gov/dropbox.

Voters also can return ballots by mail. The Clerk’s Office recommends mailing ballots at least one week before Election Day. If mailing closer to November 3, take the ballot to a post office and ask for the envelope to be hand-postmarked.

Ballots postmarked on or before November 3 and received by the Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, November 10, will be accepted.

Remember to sign your ballot return envelope.

Election results

Election results for local races will be available at deschutescounty.gov/ ElectionResults shortly after 8pm on Election Day. Results are unofficial until all ballot deadlines have passed and every valid ballot has been counted.

Official results will be certified on or before Tuesday, November 30, 27 days after Election Day.

For more information about the November 3 election, including frequently asked questions, visit deschutescounty.gov/elections.