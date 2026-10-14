Deschutes County Commission to Hold Hearing on Sisters Urban Growth Boundary Expansion

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 22, to consider a proposed expansion of the Sisters Urban Growth Boundary, or UGB.

After numerous informational meetings and feedback from a citizen advisory committee, Sisters city officials proposed expanding the UGB to meet the community’s growing needs for housing, jobs, parks and open space. The proposal would add nearly 319 acres of land on the northeast side of the existing UGB. A map of the proposed area is available at this link.

An agreement between the City of Sisters and Deschutes County requires both governments to approve the UGB changes. The Board of Commissioners will review the proposal and hear public comments before making a decision. Community members are encouraged to share their feedback.

If approved, the County would update its Comprehensive Plan to include properties in the Sisters UGB expansion. The changes would prepare the land for future annexation into the city limits.

The public hearing will be held at 4pm Thursday, October 22, at Sisters City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Ave.

The public may attend and comment in person or participate online. Login information and the meeting agenda are available at deschutescounty.gov/meetings.

For more information on the Sisters UGB expansion, visit the Deschutes County website.