Deschutes County Commissioners Schedule January Public Hearings for Proposed District Map

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioner (BOCC) will host two public hearings in January to gather feedback on the five-commissioner district map recommended by the Deschutes Map Advisory Committee (DMAC).

Evening Hearing: Tuesday, January 20, 6-8pm

Daytime Hearing: Wednesday, January 21, during the BOCC’s weekly meeting, starting at 9am.

Both sessions will take place in the Barnes Sawyer Room of the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St, Bend. The public is invited to attend in person or online through the County’s website.

Background

In November 2024, voters approved Measure 9-173 to expand the BOCC from three to five members. In response, the Board met several times to consider moving from five at-large positions to five district-based positions. A majority of the Board voted to appoint a committee of seven community volunteers to draft a district map. Commissioners DeBone and Adair appointed two committee members each, while Commissioner Chang appointed three.

The DMAC held 11work sessions starting in early September to draft a map with approximately equal populations in each district. Following Board-approved guidelines, the committee reviewed several draft maps using Deschutes County voter registration data, 2020 census data, race and ethnicity population data and building permit trends since 2022.

On Nov. 12, the DMAC voted 4-3 to recommend Map C to the BOCC. Following the public hearings, the Board will decide whether to send the map to voters during 2026.

For more information about the DMAC and the proposed map, visit dechutes.org/DMAC.

deschutes.org