Deschutes County District Mapping Advisory Committee Hits the Road for Public Meetings

Following its initial meeting last week in Bend, the Deschutes County District Mapping Advisory Committee (DMAC) is set to host meetings in Sisters, Redmond and La Pine to give community members an opportunity to provide input on the district mapping process.

The DMAC is tasked with developing a map of commissioner district boundaries to ensure equitable geographic representation after the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) expands from three members to five. The committee’s proposed map will first be considered by the current three-member BOCC and then by Deschutes County voters in 2026. If approved by voters, the new commissioner districts won’t be in place until the 2028 election.

The committee is expected to meet weekly throughout the fall as it considers the district map. All meetings are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and provide input during the public comment periods.

Upcoming public meetings schedule:

Wednesday, September 17

Time: 1-3pm

Location: Sisters City Hall

Address: 520 E Cascade Ave., Sisters

1-3pm Sisters City Hall 520 E Cascade Ave., Sisters Wednesday, September 24

Time: 1-3pm

Location: Redmond City Hall

Address: 411 SW 9th St., Redmond

1-3pm Redmond City Hall 411 SW 9th St., Redmond Wednesday, October 1

Time: 1-3pm

Location: La Pine Activity Center

Address: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

Beginning Wednesday, October 8, DMAC meetings will be held in the DeArmond Conference Room of the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

For additional meeting details, including agendas, locations, and virtual participation links, please visit deschutes.org/dmac.

You can also learn more about how the committee was formed and the criteria guiding the district mapping process by listening to the latest episode of the “Inside Deschutes County” podcast.

deschutes.org