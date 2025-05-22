Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo to Announce Summer Concert Series at Launch Party

Tonight at 5pm, the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, presented by Indian Head Casino, will host an exciting kick-off party to announce this year’s Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series. This free, public event will begin at 5pm at General Duffy’s Waterhole, located at 404 SW Forest Ave. in Redmond.

The kick-off party promises a night of fun, featuring live music, giveaways, chances to win VIP Concert tickets, and even a special musical guest appearance. Whether you’re a fan of country, rock, or simply love a great time, this event will set the stage for an incredible summer of music and memories.

“We’re thrilled to share the lineup for the 2025 Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series,” said Geoff Hinds, CEO of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. “This announcement party is the perfect way to build excitement for the Fair while bringing our community together. We can’t wait to reveal the amazing concert lineup we have been working on for this year!”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement. Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 22, and help us celebrate the Five Best Days of Summer at the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino, taking place from July 30 to August 3, 2025.

About the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo:

The Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, presented by Indian Head Casino, is Oregon’s largest county fair, offering five days of action-packed entertainment, family fun, rodeo excitement, and, of course, the Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series on the Bi-Mart Stage. With five nights of concerts, five thrilling rodeo performances, and hundreds of hours of free family programming, this year’s Fair will be an unforgettable experience for all ages. Join us from July 30 to August 3, 2025, for the Five Best Days of Summer!

DeschutesFair.com