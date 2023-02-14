Deschutes County Home Value Gains Among Largest in Oregon

(Graphic courtesy of SmartAssset)

As part of SmartAsset’s analysis on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes, the study assesses where homes gained the most value over a five-year period. According to the study, Deschutes County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window.

For a look at the places in Oregon where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:

Rank County, State Property Tax Rate School Rating Home Value Growth Home Growth Rate Index 1 Lake, OR 0.93% 7.00 137.13% 77.19 2 Sherman, OR 0.00% 10.00 90.21% 58.19 3 Marion, OR 1.04% 4.00 77.40% 53.00 4 Douglas, OR 0.77% 4.00 74.85% 51.97 5 Linn, OR 1.09% 5.00 73.52% 51.43 6 Polk, OR 0.99% 2.00 72.62% 51.07 7 Harney, OR 1.13% 2.00 72.13% 50.86 8 Baker, OR 0.97% 7.00 68.40% 49.36 9 Umatilla, OR 1.11% 5.00 66.94% 48.76 10 Deschutes, OR 0.77% 9.00 66.48% 48.58

For additional information on the rankings, including the methodology and interactive map, check here.

