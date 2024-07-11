Deschutes County Households who Receive SNAP & Lost Food Due to Wildfires Have until July 25 to Request Replacement Benefits

People who live in Deschutes County and lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to recent wildfires have until Thursday, July 25, 2024 to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

ODHS received federal approval to waive the usual ten-day replacement benefit request deadline to help support Deschutes County households impacted by ongoing fires. Households who live outside Deschutes County must follow the usual process and request replacement benefits within ten days of the loss.

Anyone who disposed of food bought with SNAP benefits that was destroyed due to a disaster can request replacement benefits for the cost of the lost food. The maximum replacement amount is equal to the household’s normal monthly SNAP benefit.

Requestors should be prepared to provide a list of the lost food, the cost to replace it, and may have to provide proof of the event that destroyed the food.

Replacement SNAP benefits may be requested by:

Calling 800-699-9075

Filling out a request form and emailing it to oregon.benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Visiting a local ODHS office

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households’ existing Oregon Trail / Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Summer EBT replacement benefit requests

Families participating in the new Summer EBT program for school-aged children can also request replacement benefits. There is no deadline for requesting replacement Summer EBT benefits.

To request replacement Summer EBT benefits, call the Summer EBT Call Center at 1-833-673-7328. The Call Center is open weekdays from 8am to 5pm Pacific Time. If your household receives both SNAP and Summer EBT food benefits, the Call Center can help you with replacement requests for both at the same time.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: Visit oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Call 1-855-673-2372 or visit adrcoforegon.org.

Find more resources near you: Dial 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or visit 211info.org

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid.

benefits.oregon.gov