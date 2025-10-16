Deschutes County Issues Warning About Email Scam

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County staff want to remind community members to be wary of suspicious emails designed to steal their personal information. The Community Development Department (CDD) recently discovered that cybercriminals sent a fake email from a CDD staff member, demanding payment and deceiving recipients into revealing sensitive data.

If you receive an email demanding an urgent payment, requesting bank account, Social Security numbers or other personal information, or containing suspicious links and attachments, it may be a scam. Always take protective measures:

Verify the source – Check email addresses carefully and look closely at the branding. If it looks unusual, contact the sender to confirm.

– Check email addresses carefully and look closely at the branding. If it looks unusual, contact the sender to confirm. Think about the message – Does it stress urgency or ask for sensitive information? Legitimate county sources will not request sensitive information via email.

– Does it stress urgency or ask for sensitive information? Legitimate county sources will not request sensitive information via email. Don’t open unexpected attachments – Avoid opening or downloading attachments unless you are sure of the source.

– Avoid opening or downloading attachments unless you are sure of the source. Do not click links – Avoid clicking on any links unless you are sure of the source.

Deschutes County urges community members to remain diligent and watch for scams. For tips more on how to avoid phishing scams visit: cisa.gov/recognize-and-report phishing.

If you believe you are the victim of a cybersecurity scam, please call Deschutes County 9-1-1 non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or visit deschutes.org/911 to report a crime online.

deschutes.org