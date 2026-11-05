Deschutes County Offers Resources to Help Businesses Reduce Food Waste

(Photos courtesy of Deschutes County Dept. of Solid Waste)

According to USDA, each year, roughly one-third of all food produced in the United States goes uneaten. That wasted food contains enough calories to feed150 million people.

In Central Oregon, the need is clear. NeighborImpact reports that more than six million pounds of food is distributed annually, and Family Kitchen has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of meals served each month this year.

Deschutes County is helping businesses and residents waste less food by sharing tips and resources about food rescue programs.

County Environmental Health Department offers a Surplus Food Donation toolkit. This resource helps organizations safely donate excess food. The toolkit includes key hunger and waste statistics, explains food donation laws, provides food-safety guidance, and offers practical tools to help businesses start or expand donation programs.

The County’s Solid Waste Department also recently expanded its outreach to restaurants through the Food Waste Stops with Me initiative. Partnering with local and state organizations, Solid Waste aims to support businesses with their waste reduction efforts. Resources are available at deschutescounty.gov/sw.

Even with prevention and donation efforts, some food waste is unavoidable. Commercial composting programs offered within city limits can play an essential role. Composting keeps food waste out of landfills, reduces methane emissions, enriches soil, and can enhance businesses’ sustainability efforts.

Food waste is not just a business issue. Oregon households throw away an average of 6.3 pounds of food per week, costing households approximately $2,900 annually. Reducing food waste is one of the quickest and most cost-effective climate actions we can take.

Tips for preventing waste at home or work are available at Deschutes County Solid Waste website under Waste Prevention.

Businesses can contact solidwaste@deschutescounty.gov if you are interested in a waste audit, staff training, city commercial compost program resources. Residents can also access tips and resources to reduce food waste at home.

deschutescounty.gov/sw