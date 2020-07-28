Deschutes County Receives Grant Funding to Enhance Service for Youth & Families

Deschutes County Health Services has received $4 million in grant funding to enhance services for children and young adults diagnosed with serious mental illness.

The grant funding will increase access to collaborative, culturally relevant, coordinated, family-driven and community-based services for children and youth with serious emotional disturbances and other mental health disorders in Deschutes County.

“This funding opportunity will allow us to provide mental health services to some of the highest-need children, youth and young adults in our community,” said Elizabeth Renteria, Deschutes County Health Services Program Manager. “We are looking forward to working with our community partners to further develop local partnerships to best meet the needs of local families.”

Eight grant-funded positions will be added to Deschutes County’s Health Services Department to help facilitate work associated with the grant.

