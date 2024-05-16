Deschutes County Releases Proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

Deschutes County has released its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025. The total proposed budget, including County Service Districts, is $727.8 million. This represents an increase of 0.6% from last year.

The County’s Budget Committee will review the proposed budget next week, beginning Monday, May 20 at 9am and continue through Thursday, May 23. A schedule for the Budget Committee hearings can be found on the county’s website.

“The County remains in a stable financial position. However, sustained inflationary pressures continue to strain available resources,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “In response to these forecasted impacts, we have prepared the FY 2024-25 budget with thoughtful consideration for the organization’s future fiscal health as well as the implementation of strategic structural changes to preserve our limited General Fund resources.”

The proposed budget for FY 2025, which begins on July 1, 2024, and ends on June 30, 2025, incorporates key investments in a variety of service areas, including:

Delivering a $9.7 million Road Capital Improvement Plan.

Planning for the closure of Knott Landfill, upgrading transfer stations and siting and constructing a new solid waste management facility. The addition of three new staff to support expanded hazardous waste collection in both Bend and Redmond.

Maintaining 24/7 services at the Deschutes County Stabilization Center.

Using $750,000 in state funds to create and implement a new deflection program intended to provide options for people suspected of drug possession to enter treatment programs, in response to the programming approved by House Bill 4002.

Expanding the Circuit Courthouse in downtown Bend to improve security and provide additional courtroom space for the two new judges approved by the legislature in 2021.

The Budget Committee hearings can be attended in person at the Deschutes Services Building, located a 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend, or viewed online at deschutes.org/meetings

