Deschutes County Residents Among Most Generous in Oregon

In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. According to the study, Deschutes County residents ranked among the most generous in Oregon.

For a look at how the top counties in Oregon stacked up, check out the table below:

Rank County, State Contributions as Percentage of Income Percentage of Returns Itemizing Charitable Contributions Charitable County Index 1 Clackamas County, OR 1.58% 14.04% 50.79 2 Deschutes County, OR 1.30% 11.74% 42.24 3 Washington County, OR 1.17% 11.83% 41.36 4 Benton County, OR 1.67% 9.44% 39.35 5 Multnomah County, OR 1.19% 10.98% 39.32 6 Yamhill County, OR 1.65% 9.40% 39.09 7 Polk County, OR 1.31% 9.30% 35.88 8 Jackson County, OR 1.38% 8.29% 33.84 9 Hood River County, OR 1.10% 8.89% 33.02 10 Lane County, OR 1.23% 7.65% 30.85

For more information on the study, including the methodology and infographic, check here.

