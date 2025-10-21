Deschutes County Residents Now Have Two Local, No-Cost Options to Recycle Unwanted Mattresses & Box Springs

Deschutes County residents now have expanded options for recycling their unwanted mattresses, thanks to local businesses and an Oregon state law that took effect this year. On the Move Movers in Bend has joined a growing statewide network of mattress collection sites that are part of Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program.

On the Move Movers now accepts old mattresses and box springs from the public for free, five days a week. Earlier this year, the site had been accepting the items on a weekly basis. Residents may drop off items at 1350 Southeast Reed Market Rd. in Bend. The location is open Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm.

Deschutes Recycling Center/Republic Services also accepts old mattresses and box springs from the public for free. The site joined the Bye Bye Mattress program earlier this year. Residents may drop off their items at 61050 Southeast 27th St. in Bend. The location is open seven days a week, 7am-4:30pm.

Mattress recycling brings big benefits to Deschutes County residents:

Recycling is free at participating locations.

Less illegal dumping in local streets, parks and riverbeds.

Fewer mattresses taking up space in landfills.

Recycled mattress components can be used instead of virgin materials to make new products, which conserves water and energy. A mattress recycled through MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program is separated into steel, foam, fibers and wood that are incorporated into new steel products, carpet padding, insulation, biomass fuel and other products.

“We’re thankful to On the Move Movers, Republic Services and each of the local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations that are helping us bring this important program to Oregon and make recycling old mattresses and box springs easier for residents,” said Mike O’Donnell, MRC’s chief operating officer.

In addition to utilizing participating collection sites, residents who are having a new mattress delivered should ask their retailer about taking back their old one. Visit ByeByeMattress.com to learn more.

Oregon’s Mattress Stewardship Act enacted in 2022 established the Bye Bye Mattress program. It began January 1, 2025, and is funded through a $22.50 fee that is collected when a mattress or box spring is purchased in Oregon. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, transport collected units to recyclers that dismantle the discarded products and prepare the materials for use in other products.

Oregon’s mattress recycling law is similar to those in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, where MRC also administers programs. Since launching the first statewide program in 2015, MRC’s programs have recycled more than 15 million mattresses, saved 14.9 million cubic yards of landfill space and diverted 575 million pounds of material from landfills. To learn how to recycle your mattress, find a collection location, or attend an event near you, visit ByeByeMattress.com.

Note: It’s important for mattresses to be dry. This helps recyclers do their work and helps ensure your mattress can be recycled.

About the Mattress Recycling Council:

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization that operates recycling programs in states that have passed mattress recycling laws: Oregon, California, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. MRC was founded by the bedding industry and recycles nearly 2 million mattresses each year. More information at MattressRecyclingCouncil.org.

ByeByeMattress.com