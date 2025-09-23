Deschutes County Seeks Business Representative for Wolf Depredation Committee Vacancy

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County is accepting statements of interest from individuals who want to serve on the Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee.

The Wolf Depredation Committee oversees grant funds awarded by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to Deschutes County for wolf depredation compensation and non-lethal preventive assistance. The seven-member committee makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on how to distribute the funds, which compensate ranchers or producers for the confirmed depredation of livestock or working dogs due to wolves. Additionally, grants support livestock management strategies and other non-lethal measures to reduce conflicts between livestock and wolves.

Community members representing a business sector with relevance to wolf activity— such as eco-tourism, livestock management, veterinary services, or those working as ranchers or producers—are encouraged to submit a statement of interest for the vacant committee position.

Committee positions are unpaid. Members serve a two-year term and typically meet quarterly, though additional meetings may occur if necessary.

For more information about the Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee please visit the committee’s website.

To apply, please submit a two-paragraph statement of interest via email to Jen Patterson at jen.patterson@deschutes.org by 5pm on Friday, October 17, 2025.

