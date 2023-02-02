Deschutes County Seeks Nominations for Safe Sidewalk Awards

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations of businesses, individuals, and organizations that make an extra effort to keep their sidewalks safe by clearing debris and hazards.

Winners will be recognized with Safe Sidewalk Awards, which will be presented by the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners.

The Safe Sidewalks Campaign is one way BPAC recognizes county businesses, property owners, and individuals that maintain clear sidewalks.

Many people are unaware that in cities in Deschutes County, businesses are required by code to clear ice or snow from the sidewalk adjoining their property within six hours of daylight; residential properties must do so within 24 hours.

Along with snow and ice, there are many other sidewalk hazards, such as overgrown landscaping and sprinkler overspray, that need attention from property owners throughout the year.

To nominate a business, property owner or individual for their safe sidewalks, submit this form by February 24, 2023.

The BPAC is an advisory committee of the Deschutes County Commission and seeks to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout Deschutes County. For more information, visit: deschutes.org/BPAC or call 541-388-6528.

